SCRS to Hold Welding, Refinishing Competition at SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will host a welding and refinishing competition during the 2025 SEMA Show, with prize packages worth up to $25,000 going to trade schools selected by the winners.

The competition will run Nov. 4-6 at the SCRS booth in the Upper South Hall. Participants will use augmented and extended reality training technology from Skillveri to compete in welding and refinishing categories.

Competition hours are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. daily. Winners will be announced via Facebook Live on Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Six finalists — three in welding and three in refinishing —