SATA Releases Anniversary Spray Gun Models for Centennial

SATA is releasing three special edition spray guns to mark the 100th anniversary of its first product.

The company, originally named Sanitaria, manufactured its first spray gun in 1925.

The product line began after a chance meeting between a Sanitaria AG representative and an employee of paint manufacturer Lackfabrik Lechler on a train. Lechler was seeking equipment to apply newly developed sprayable paints, and Sanitaria had experience atomizing liquid materials.

SATA will release the jet X 100 Years Edition in late October through authorized distributors. The model features a design incorporating the original technical drawing of the company’s first spray