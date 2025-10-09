Property/Casualty Insurance Industry Poised for Growth and Underwriting Profitability in 2025

Personal auto net combined ratio improved from prior estimates.

The U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurance industry is projected to grow faster than the overall economy in 2025 and is on track to achieve underwriting profitability for a second consecutive year, according to Insurance Economics and Underwriting Projections: A Forward View from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and Milliman, a collaborating partner.

The report, presented at a members-only briefing today, noted cautious optimism in economic results, pending major shifts in monetary or public policy. “P/C economics and the U.S. economy have outperformed expectations in 2025,” said Michel Léonard, Ph.D., CBE, chief economist