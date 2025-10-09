Lexus Approves John Bean ADAS Calibration System in U.S.

Lexus has approved the John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system calibration tool for service and repair of its vehicles in the United States, the equipment manufacturer announced October 8.

The approval allows Lexus service providers to use the Tru-Point system for ADAS calibration work.

“With millions of Lexus vehicles on the road across the U.S., we know our revolutionary Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool will be a valuable asset to Lexus service providers performing ADAS service and repair,” said Nicola Cattabriga, director of OEM for Snap-on Equipment.

Cattabriga said the system can be paired with John Bean wheel alignment equipment,