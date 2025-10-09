CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lexus Approves John Bean ADAS Calibration System in U.S.

Lexus Approves John Bean ADAS Calibration System in U.S.

By Leave a Comment

Lexus has approved the John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system calibration tool for service and repair of its vehicles in the United States, the equipment manufacturer announced October 8.

LexusThe approval allows Lexus service providers to use the Tru-Point system for ADAS calibration work.

“With millions of Lexus vehicles on the road across the U.S., we know our revolutionary Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool will be a valuable asset to Lexus service providers performing ADAS service and repair,” said Nicola Cattabriga, director of OEM for Snap-on Equipment.

Cattabriga said the system can be paired with John Bean wheel alignment equipment,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey