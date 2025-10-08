Women in Auto Care Awards Record-Breaking $448,745 in Scholarships and Tool Kits

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, announced another record-breaking year for its scholarship program, awarding $448,745 in scholarships and tool kits in 2025. This marks the sixth consecutive record-breaking year for the program.

The Women in Auto Care scholarship program began in 2004 with its very first $2,000 scholarship. Since then, the program has awarded nearly $2.5 million in cash scholarships and tool kits to young women pursuing careers in the automotive aftermarket.

This year’s success was made possible through the generous support of 55 valued sponsors.

Major partners and contributions included: