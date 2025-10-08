Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Dips in September

Fourth quarter outlook turns cautious as September was down month over month due to seasonal adjustment, and up just 2% from 2024.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were down slightly in September compared to August. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined to 207.0, lower by 0.2% versus August levels but showing an increase of 2% from a year ago.
The seasonal adjustment caused the index to decrease for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values moved slightly higher in September. The non-adjusted price in September increased just 0.1% compared to August, moving the
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.