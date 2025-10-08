Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Dips in September

Fourth quarter outlook turns cautious as September was down month over month due to seasonal adjustment, and up just 2% from 2024.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were down slightly in September compared to August. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined to 207.0, lower by 0.2% versus August levels but showing an increase of 2% from a year ago.

The seasonal adjustment caused the index to decrease for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values moved slightly higher in September. The non-adjusted price in September increased just 0.1% compared to August, moving the