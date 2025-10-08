Fire at Aluminum Plant to Impact Auto Production and Parts Supply

September fire at New York plant could impact Ford F-150 production and part supply. Plant produced 40% of aluminum sheet used by auto industry.

A fire at a Novelis aluminum plant in Oswego, N.Y. is expected to impact production of the Ford F-150 through the end of the year. According to a report by Reuters today, a note by Evercore ISI analysts said the fire could affect Ford ‘s F-150 truck for months and have a $1 billion on the vehicle manufacturer’s earnings.

Production at the aluminum plant could be impacted through the first quarter of 2026.

“Novelis is