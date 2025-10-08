Crash Champions Expands Luxury Repair Network to Mississippi, Texas

Crash Champions is converting three existing locations to its LUXE | EV Certified network, adding Mississippi and Texas to its luxury vehicle repair footprint.

The company is upgrading facilities in Rohnert Park, Calif.; Flowood, Miss.; and Lubbock, Texas, to offer manufacturer-certified repairs for luxury and electric vehicles. The expansion brings the network to 20 locations across 11 states.

Crash Champions launched the LUXE | EV Certified network after acquiring DC Autocraft in May 2024. The facilities carry certifications from manufacturers including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Jaguar Land Rover, and offer a lifetime warranty on repairs.

“As vehicle innovation and customer