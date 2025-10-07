U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Hit Record Market Share in September as Tax Credits End

Overall new light vehicle sales up 3.5% year over year. NADA raises 2025 sales forecast.

Battery electric vehicles captured 11.8 percent of U.S. new light-vehicle sales in September, an all-time high that came as federal tax credits expired at month’s end, according to data released by the National Automobile Dealers Association.

The surge represented a nearly two percentage-point jump from August and capped a rush by consumers to dealerships before the Sept. 30 deadline for the tax incentives. Overall new light-vehicle sales reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.4 million units in September, up 3.5 percent from a year