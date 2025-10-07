CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Solera Partners With PPG to Track Vehicle Repair Emissions

Solera Partners With PPG to Track Vehicle Repair Emissions

By Leave a Comment

Partnership will help European collision repair shops comply with reporting regulations.

Solera has formed a partnership with PPG (NYSE:PPG) to integrate carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions tracking data into vehicle repair processes, the companies announced today.

PPG logoThe collaboration will incorporate PPG’s automotive refinish coatings into Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform, allowing body shops to measure carbon dioxide emissions associated with individual repairs. The system accounts for variables including repair methods, paint application and drying conditions.

The integration will allow customers to track Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2 emissions through dashboard tools. The companies said the data can help shops comply

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey