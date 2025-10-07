Solera Partners With PPG to Track Vehicle Repair Emissions

Partnership will help European collision repair shops comply with reporting regulations.

Solera has formed a partnership with PPG (NYSE:PPG) to integrate carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions tracking data into vehicle repair processes, the companies announced today.

The collaboration will incorporate PPG’s automotive refinish coatings into Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform, allowing body shops to measure carbon dioxide emissions associated with individual repairs. The system accounts for variables including repair methods, paint application and drying conditions.