CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Missouri Automotive Student Selected for 2026 WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai

Missouri Automotive Student Selected for 2026 WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai

By Leave a Comment

SkillsUSA has selected James Cahill of Saint James, Mo., to compete in automobile technology at the 2026 WorldSkills Competition, scheduled for Sept. 22-27 in Shanghai, China.

James Cahill

Cahill, a student at State Technical College of Missouri and 2024 graduate of Rolla Technical Institute & Center, won the SkillsUSA Missouri state championship for automotive service technology in 2023 and 2024 at the high school level, and again in 2025 at the college level. He placed second nationally at the 2024 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta.

“My experience with SkillsUSA has prepared me by helping me to pursue opportunities outside of my

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey