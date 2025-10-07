Josh Cox Named President at Wesco Group

The Wesco Group, LLC announced the promotion of Josh Cox to president, effective Oct. 1.

Cox, who previously served as vice president of sales, will oversee sales and operations across North America for Wesco Group and its brands, which include Wesco, English Color, Kemperle and Color Compass.

Cox will lead the executive leadership team and report to Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group.

“Josh has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and an ability to build relationships,” White said. “His success as Vice President of Sales has strengthened our customer relationships and expanded our market presence. I am confident his leadership