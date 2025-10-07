CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Delaware Reports 923 Deer-Vehicle Crashes in 2025 as Mating Season Approaches

Delaware Reports 923 Deer-Vehicle Crashes in 2025 as Mating Season Approaches

By Leave a Comment

Delaware has recorded more than 923 deer-related vehicle crashes through early October, as state agencies warn drivers that collision rates will rise during the upcoming mating season.

Most deer-vehicle collisions occur between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and again between 5 p.m. and midnight, according to data from the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. October through December account for 47% of all vehicle-deer collisions in the state, based on figures from 2020 to 2024.

In 2024, deer accounted for 1,873 of the 1,993 animal-related collisions investigated by Delaware State Police — about 94%. Of those, 912 crashes occurred during the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey