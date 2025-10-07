Delaware Reports 923 Deer-Vehicle Crashes in 2025 as Mating Season Approaches

Delaware has recorded more than 923 deer-related vehicle crashes through early October, as state agencies warn drivers that collision rates will rise during the upcoming mating season.

Most deer-vehicle collisions occur between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and again between 5 p.m. and midnight, according to data from the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. October through December account for 47% of all vehicle-deer collisions in the state, based on figures from 2020 to 2024.

In 2024, deer accounted for 1,873 of the 1,993 animal-related collisions investigated by Delaware State Police — about 94%. Of those, 912 crashes occurred during the