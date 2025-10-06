Refinish Distributors Alliance Fall Conference Drew Record Attendance

The Refinish Distributors Alliance held its fall member conference Sept. 23-25 at The Henry Hotel in Dearborn, Mich, drawing a record attendance of members, vendor partners and guests, the organization announced.

The three-day event focused on the theme “Accelerate Together: Partners, Performance, Progress,” according to Executive Director Ben Jacobson.

The conference opened with member discussions and business initiatives before featuring keynote speaker Dirk Beveridge, an advocate of change and innovation in the industry. Attendees also toured the Ford Rouge Factory facility.

The second day centered on the organization’s annual Rodeo event, which connects RDA members with vendor partners in one-on-one