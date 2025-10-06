Maaco Opens New Facility in Bakersfield

Maaco announced Oct. 2 the opening of a facility in Bakersfield, Calif. The new location is owned by Mikayeel Khan and T. Adil Chowdhury, local entrepreneurs who are operating their first Maaco franchise. The 9,000-square-foot location features two paint booths and has capacity to service up to 40 vehicles per week, according to the owners.

“After years of driving impact in corporate and nonprofit settings, we wanted to bring that same level of excellence, discipline, and customer care to a hands-on business that directly serves our community,” Khan said. “Auto body and paint work has always fascinated us because it