California Threatens to Suspend Tesla Insurance Operations

Insurance Commissioner initiates enforcement actions over claims handling violations.

The California Department of Insurance has issued enforcement actions against Tesla Insurance Services, Tesla Insurance Company and State National Insurance Company, alleging the companies repeatedly failed to properly handle hundreds of policyholder claims.

The actions could result in the companies losing their ability to transact insurance business in California and facing monetary penalties up to $10,000 per violation if determined to be willful, according to a statement from the department.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s office accused the companies of systemic failures in claims handling, including egregious delays in responding to claims,