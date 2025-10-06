AASP/NJ to Host Annual Meeting October 22 with Comedians Florentine, Jamieson

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will hold its annual meeting Oct. 22 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J. featuring comedians Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson.

Florentine, who co-hosted VH1 Classic’s “That Metal Show” and voiced characters on “Crank Yankers,” has appeared on “Howard Stern,” “Opie and Anthony,” “Inside the NFL” and “Gutfeld!” He hosts “The Jim Florentine Show” on Sirius XM and the podcast “Everybody is Awful (Except You).”

Jamieson, who also appeared on “That Metal Show,” won an Emmy Award for his work on “Inside the NFL.”

The meeting will include the presentation of