State Farm Expands Mobile Accident Detection and Response Tech

Revamped app features include location tracking and emergency services integration.

State Farm is rolling out enhanced accident response technology across Illinois and Florida as the largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. says mounting claims from distracted driving and severe weather incidents reshape the auto insurance landscape.

The company’s revamped app now offers real-time accident detection, automatic emergency service requests, and streamlined claims filing—features that could significantly reduce response times during critical moments when every second matters.

The timing isn’t coincidental. Road conditions have become increasingly dangerous as drivers face a perfect storm of hazards including rising rates of