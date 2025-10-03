Southeast Collision Conference Seeks Education Presenters for 2026 Event

The Southeast Collision Conference (SCC) is seeking speaker proposals for its annual conference scheduled for April 23-24 at the Embassy Suites Charlotte Concord in Concord, N.C.

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) will host the fifth annual Southeast Collision Conference, which alternates locations between the two regions each year. The event will feature a trade show and education sessions through the Collision P.R.E.P. (Professional Repairer Education Program).

The organizers are requesting proposals from industry professionals on topics including management, profitability, vehicle technology, repair methodology and other subjects relevant to collision repair businesses. The