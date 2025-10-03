NY Department of Financial Services Chief Harris to Step Down

Asrow named acting superintendent of finance and insurance regulator.

New York’s top finance and insurance industry regulator Adrienne A. Harris will leave the Department of Financial Services after four years, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Kaitlin Asrow, currently executive deputy superintendent of the department’s research and innovation division, will take over as acting superintendent Oct. 18.

“I’d like to thank Superintendent Harris for her four years of service at DFS, working every day to make our financial system work for New Yorkers, while also rebuilding the Department into a regulator fit for the financial capital of the world,” Hochul said.