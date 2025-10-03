CollisionWeek

Fix Network Names Co-Leaders for U.S. Operations

The Fix Network has restructured its U.S. leadership, appointing Lou Berman and Nicky Woerner to share oversight of its ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass franchises.

Lou Berman

Berman, who has served as vice president of operations and sales for the U.S. market, will expand his role to cover both brands. Woerner was promoted to vice president of business development and partnerships.

Berman brings more than 30 years of collision repair industry experience, including senior positions at Collision Care Auto Body Centers and Caliber Collision. His background includes operational management, sales leadership and insurance industry relations.

Nicky Woerner

Woerner previously held

