I-CAR to Launch Mixed Attachment Methods Course for Structural Technicians

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) will launch a new hands-on course in early 2026 that consolidates multiple welding and joining techniques into a single certification for structural repair technicians.

The Mixed Attachment Methods course, currently in pilot testing, covers rivet bonding, MAG welding, MIG brazing, steel sectioning and spot welding — techniques commonly required in original equipment manufacturer collision repair procedures. These skills are already part of I-CAR’s ProLevel 2 and ProLevel 3 training requirements but have not previously been tested together in a single practical application.

Technicians will work on a vehicle-like prop and follow sample

