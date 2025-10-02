CollisionWeek

Würth and Plasnomic Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Plastic Repairs

The Würth Group hosted Plasnomic representatives at its headquarters in Künzelsau, Germany to discuss plastic repair standardization and a potential nomination to the Plastic Repair Alliance Council.

Mario Dimovski (left), head of the Plastic Repair Alliance Council, and Plasnomic CEO Brian Driehorst (middle), with Tino Früh and Würth global automotive team members.

The meeting focused on developing industry standards for plastic component repairs as automakers increase plastic content in vehicles. Würth indicated interest in joining the council, which includes collision repair and automotive aftermarket companies.

“The interest and support we’ve seen from Würth underlines the growing recognition that repair-first solutions

