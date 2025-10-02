TechForce Opens Public Voting for 2025 Techs Rock Awards

Twelve finalists compete for grand prizes as foundation works to address technician shortage.

The TechForce Foundation has opened public voting to select winners in its 2025 Techs Rock Awards, which recognizes student and professional technicians amid an ongoing nationwide shortage.

Online voting runs through Oct. 15. Two grand prize winners — one student and one working technician — will be announced Nov. 5 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“This vote is about more than prizes,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “It’s about showing the next generation of techs that the country is behind them.”

A