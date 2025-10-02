Gerber Collision & Glass to License Mitchell Cloud Estimating

Mitchell and Gerber Collision & Glass, the U.S. based repair brand of Boyd Group Services, Inc. (TSE: BYD), today jointly announced that they have signed a multi-year enterprise licensing agreement. The agreement gives all current and future Gerber repair centers access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures and the company’s Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) calculator.

“We’re committed to investing in solutions that make the repair process seamless for customers and insurers,” said President & CEO of Boyd Group Services, Inc., Brian Kaner. “Through this licensing agreement, our collision centers have access to the technology needed to get customers