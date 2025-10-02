CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Allstate Announces Leadership Team Changes

Allstate Announces Leadership Team Changes

By Leave a Comment

The Allstate Corporation announced changes to its senior leadership team, effective Oct. 1.

Allstate logoMario Rizzo will become Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the Property-Liability and Protection Services businesses. Rizzo was previously President, Property-Liability.

Jess Merten, currently Chief Financial Officer, will become President, Property-Liability. He will report to Rizzo.

John Dugenske will serve as the interim Chief Financial Officer while an external search is underway, along with his current role as President, Investments and Corporate Strategy.

Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation, commented, “The Transformative Growth initiative has positioned Allstate to increase property-liability market share and expand

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey