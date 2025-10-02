Allstate Announces Leadership Team Changes

The Allstate Corporation announced changes to its senior leadership team, effective Oct. 1.

Mario Rizzo will become Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the Property-Liability and Protection Services businesses. Rizzo was previously President, Property-Liability.

Jess Merten, currently Chief Financial Officer, will become President, Property-Liability. He will report to Rizzo.

John Dugenske will serve as the interim Chief Financial Officer while an external search is underway, along with his current role as President, Investments and Corporate Strategy.

Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation, commented, “The Transformative Growth initiative has positioned Allstate to increase property-liability market share and expand