Nationwide Decline in Vehicle Thefts Continued Through First Half of 2025

Stolen vehicles down 23% compared to mid-2024.

Vehicle thefts in the United States fell 23% during the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to a new analysis of reported thefts from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation’s leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to preventing and combating insurance crime.

With 334,114 vehicle thefts reported in the first half of 2025, monthly totals of this type of crime remained consistently lower than in any month last year. These figures sustain a nationwide trend of significant declines in vehicle theft beginning in 2024.

After years