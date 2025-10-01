IBIS Announces 2026 Conference Calendar and Theme

IBIS Worldwide has released its 2026 international conference schedule and unveiled Connecting Change Makers as its global theme for the year.

The automotive collision repair industry networking platform will host conferences across multiple regions throughout 2026. The events are designed to bring together industry decision-makers and innovators.

“Connecting Change Makers reflects the very essence of IBIS,” said Robert Snook, IBIS conference director. “Our conferences are designed to bring together the leaders who are driving transformation across the global collision repair ecosystem. In 2026, we will continue to provide the place for high-level networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration that leads to