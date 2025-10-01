Crash Champions Launches Third Annual Breast Cancer Research Fundraising Campaign

Crash Champions announced today it will partner with Susan G. Komen for its third consecutive October fundraising campaign supporting breast cancer research and treatment.

Throughout October Crash Champions team members at the company’s 650-plus repair collision repair centers are raising funds for Komen through the sale of special-edition polos and t-shirts. The company is also a registered national team participant at over 15 Race for the Cure and MORE THAN PINK walks this fall across the country.

The “Champions for a Cause” campaign has raised $120,000 for Komen since its launch in 2023.

“Susan G. Komen is deeply grateful to