Caliber Apprentice Program Generated $22.1M for Texas Economy in 2024

Caliber’s Technician Apprentice Program contributed $22.1 million in added income to the Texas economy in 2024, according to an economic impact study commissioned by the automotive repair company.

The program’s 2024 economic impact was equivalent to supporting 288 jobs statewide, according to the study conducted by Lightcast, a labor market analytics firm. The analysis focused on the program’s impact in Texas from 2022 to 2024.

Caliber’s Technician Apprentice Program pairs apprentices with experienced collision repair technicians for paid, hands-on training. The program typically lasts 12 to 18 months.

The study found that Texas businesses gained $39,542 in income per apprentice