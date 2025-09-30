Thatcham Research Finds Tesla’s Mega-Cast Parts Can Cut Repair Costs

Two-year study challenges early insurance industry concerns about large aluminum castings as other vehicle manufacturers plan to adopt the technology.
Tesla’s large-scale aluminum casting technology can reduce repair costs compared to traditional steel structures when properly designed, according to a two-year study by UK-based Thatcham Research released Thursday.
The UK automotive research organization crash-tested Tesla Model Y vehicles to assess the repairability of “mega cast” rear floor sections, which consolidate about 70 individual components into a single aluminum casting. The findings counter early insurance industry concerns about potentially high repair costs for the large single-piece structures.
Thatcham Research found partial
