Thatcham Research Finds Tesla’s Mega-Cast Parts Can Cut Repair Costs

Two-year study challenges early insurance industry concerns about large aluminum castings as other vehicle manufacturers plan to adopt the technology.

Tesla’s large-scale aluminum casting technology can reduce repair costs compared to traditional steel structures when properly designed, according to a two-year study by UK-based Thatcham Research released Thursday.

The UK automotive research organization crash-tested Tesla Model Y vehicles to assess the repairability of “mega cast” rear floor sections, which consolidate about 70 individual components into a single aluminum casting. The findings counter early insurance industry concerns about potentially high repair costs for the large single-piece structures.

Thatcham Research found partial

