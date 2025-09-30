CollisionWeek

Labor Department Awards $25M to Alabama, Colorado for Apprenticeship Programs

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that Alabama and Colorado will each receive $12.5 million to develop resources and expand access to Registered Apprenticeship opportunities.

The funding supports implementation of executive orders aimed at expanding the apprenticeship program, including “Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future” and “Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth.”

"The continued growth of our nation's Registered Apprenticeship system depends on strong federal and state partnerships," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer. "Our exciting new partnerships with Alabama and Colorado will help build stronger pathways for our young people to enter Registered

