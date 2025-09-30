ISB Global Services, CARFAX Canada Expand VIN Fraud Detection Service to Insurers

CollisionWeek

ISB Global Services and CARFAX Canada announced they are expanding their VIN Scan partnership to major Canadian auto insurers.

The service provides insurers with vehicle history flags, fraud detection and valuation data. ISB Global Services already offers CARFAX Canada vehicle history and lien reports to customers nationwide.

The expanded partnership integrates CARFAX Canada’s VIN Scan capability into ISB Global Services solutions to detect potential VIN fraud earlier in the insurance process.

“Our collaboration with CARFAX Canada strengthens our ability to support SIU teams and underwriters through data-driven innovation,” said Shane Thomas-Lovric, director of vendor and contract management at ISB Global

