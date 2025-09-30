CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / California Delays Zero-Emission Truck Mandate, Scales Back Fleet Requirements

California Delays Zero-Emission Truck Mandate, Scales Back Fleet Requirements

By Leave a Comment

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved amendments September 25 to its Advanced Clean Fleet regulation, delaying zero-emission vehicle purchase requirements for public fleets by three years and repealing portions that applied to federal and private operators.

The changes extend the 50% zero-emission vehicle purchase requirement by three years and push the 100% purchase mandate to 2030. The board also voted to eliminate requirements for drayage trucks and other federal and private fleet operations.

“Today’s approval of amendments to ACF – a critical component in the state’s efforts to achieve emissions reductions for a healthier future for all residents –

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey