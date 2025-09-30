California Delays Zero-Emission Truck Mandate, Scales Back Fleet Requirements

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved amendments September 25 to its Advanced Clean Fleet regulation, delaying zero-emission vehicle purchase requirements for public fleets by three years and repealing portions that applied to federal and private operators.

The changes extend the 50% zero-emission vehicle purchase requirement by three years and push the 100% purchase mandate to 2030. The board also voted to eliminate requirements for drayage trucks and other federal and private fleet operations.

“Today’s approval of amendments to ACF – a critical component in the state’s efforts to achieve emissions reductions for a healthier future for all residents –