SEMA Calls on EPA to Rescind Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to rescind its 2009 greenhouse gas endangerment finding, arguing the policy enabled federal and state regulators to impose electric vehicle mandates inconsistent with market conditions.

SEMA submitted comments on the EPA’s proposed rule for Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2025-0194 Reconsideration of the 2009 Endangerment Finding and Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards, which addresses reconsideration of the 2009 endangerment finding and greenhouse gas vehicle standards.

The association said one-third of its members depend on internal combustion engine products. SEMA represents a $100 billion segment of the U.S. economy

