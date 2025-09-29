NACAT Rebrands Annual Conference as Automotive Educator Conference

The North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) will rename its annual conference The Automotive Educator Conference, hosted by NACAT, the organization announced Monday.

The rebranded event will take place June 15-18, 2026, at American River College in Sacramento, Calif. The conference will be held in the college’s new automotive facility and organized in partnership with California Automotive Teachers.

“By changing the name to The Automotive Educator Conference, we are making it clear exactly who this event is for and why it matters,” said Heather Sebben, business manager of NACAT. “This is the place where instructors come to sharpen