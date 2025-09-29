Consumer Sentiment Declined in September on Inflation and Unemployment Concerns

University of Michigan sentiment index was down both month over month and year over year.

Consumer sentiment fell about 5% from last month but remains above the low readings seen in April and May of this year, confirming its mid-month reading, according to the University of Michigan’s Survey of Consumers.

The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 55.1 in the September 2025 survey, down 5.3% from 58.2 in August and 21.6% below last September’s 70.3.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.

Although