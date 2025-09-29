Consumer Sentiment Declined in September on Inflation and Unemployment Concerns

University of Michigan sentiment index was down both month over month and year over year.
Consumer sentiment fell about 5% from last month but remains above the low readings seen in April and May of this year, confirming its mid-month reading, according to the University of Michigan’s Survey of Consumers.
The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 55.1 in the September 2025 survey, down 5.3% from 58.2 in August and 21.6% below last September’s 70.3.
Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.
Although
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.