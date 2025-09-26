State Farm Awarded $105,000 to 16 Collision Repair Schools through CREF Grant Program

State Farm has awarded $25,000 to a collision repair program in western New York as part of its effort to address a skilled collision repair technician shortage affecting the industry.

The Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES LoGuidice Educational Center (E2CCB) in Fredonia, N.Y. received the funding through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) Benchmark Award funded by State Farm. The school used the money to purchase toolboxes, welding equipment, spray guns and other supplies for its 30-student program.

“Over the last few years, my program enrollment has increased, and although we had tools, our disposal materials lacked by comparison,” said Amy