Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Continue to Set New Records

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 26,099,000 in August, an increase of 3,689,100 or 16.5% from 22,409,900 in August 2024. The August total personal auto policies in force set another new record for the company, continuing a streak that began in early 2024.

The growth in Progressive’s policies in force year-over-year continues at very high levels, though it has slowed on a percentage basis given the comparison to strong growth last year. August 2024 had been 14.8% above August