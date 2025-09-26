CollisionWeek

NHTSA Issues Park Outside Notice for Nearly 200,000 BMW Vehicles for Fire Risk, Orders Owners to Park Outside

BMW of North America has recalled approximately 200,000 model year 2019-2022 vehicles due to fire risk and is instructing owners to park outside until repairs are completed.

The recall affects seven BMW models and 1,469 Toyota Supra vehicles manufactured by BMW. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall today.

The agency advises owners to “park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until they either confirm their vehicle is not subject to the recall or have their vehicle remedied.”

Affected models include:

MAKEMODELYEAR
BMW230I2022
BMW330I2019-2021
BMW430I2021-2022
BMW430I CONVERTIBLE
