Nearly All U.S. Drivers Engage in Aggressive Driving

Ninety-six percent of drivers admitted to aggressive driving behaviors in the past year, and exposure to such conduct makes drivers more likely to act aggressively themselves, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released Monday.

The study found that aggressive driving has become nearly universal, with 92% of drivers reporting behaviors that endanger others such as speeding or cutting off vehicles. Eleven percent admitted to violent actions including intentionally bumping another car or confronting other drivers.

“Driving can be a stressful experience due to behaviors of others on the road and how you respond to various