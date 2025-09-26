CollisionWeek

AkzoNobel Expands Sustainable Repair Network in Europe

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes has certified 203 body shops across 10 European countries through its Sustainable Repair Network, the company announced Sept. 24. The program, launched over two years ago, spans 119 companies with an additional 290 body shops awaiting certification.

The network operates in Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria and the UK. The initiative supports AkzoNobel’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 50% across its value chain by 2030.

“Sustainability is a shared priority across the industry from automotive OEMs to insurers and repairers,” said Ignacio Román Navarro, business director for Automotive and Vehicle Refinishes

