UK Health and Safety Executive to Inspect 1,000 Repair Facilities in Isocyanate Safety Crackdown

The United Kingdom’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) announced it will conduct 1,000 inspections of motor vehicle repair businesses across Great Britain to address occupational asthma among paint sprayers.

The campaign targets workplaces using isocyanate-containing paints and coatings, which HSE identifies as the leading cause of occupational asthma in the UK. Workers who develop the condition often must leave the industry permanently.

The inspections will evaluate compliance with Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) regulations, which require employers to prevent worker exposure to isocyanates through control measures and monitoring procedures.

Under COSHH, employers must provide health surveillance and biological