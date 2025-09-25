Root Insurance Launches in Washington State, Completes West Coast Expansion

Root Insurance Co. (NASDAQ: ROOT) announced Tuesday that it is now offering auto insurance in Washington state, completing the company’s expansion across the West Coast.

The technology-focused insurance carrier now serves customers in Washington, Oregon and California, reaching what the company says is more than 78% of the U.S. population.

“With this expansion into Washington, we’re giving drivers across the entire West Coast a new way to save,” said Alex Timm, co-founder and CEO of Root. “Washington has a tech-forward culture, and we’re excited to offer its drivers a more transparent and affordable way to get insurance, powered by proven