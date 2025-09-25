Autobrake Slashes Rear-End Crash Risk at Intersections with Red Light Safety Cameras

IIHS research finds AEB systems reduce crashes caused by drivers’ braking suddenly to avoid cameras.

The growth of automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems undercuts a common gripe about red light safety cameras by preventing rear-end crashes that can occur when drivers stop short, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows.

Red light safety cameras reduce the dangerous right-angle crashes that often cause injuries or fatalities when drivers run red lights. But the devices are also associated with an increase in less severe rear-end crashes due to a rise in sudden stops at equipped intersections.

The new