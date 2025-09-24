New California Online Advertising Requirements for Licensed Auto Repair Facilities Take Effect October 1

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) will enforce new online advertising requirements for all automotive repair dealers beginning October 1 following the adoption of regulations initially developed for mobile automotive repair and referral services.

All online advertisements must display three specific elements:

Business name as registered with BAR

Automotive repair dealer registration number

Phone number on file with BAR

The requirements apply to all automotive repair businesses operating in California, including collision repair facilities.

Repair shops must update their online advertising materials before the October 1 deadline. BAR officials recommend businesses verify their current license information is accurate and